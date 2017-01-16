12
Closings
& Delays
AARC at Booker Washington
Clinton, WI School District
Forrestville Valley Schools
Lena Winslow School District
New Glarus School District
Parkview Schools (Orfordville, WI)
Paw Paw School District
Rochelle - St. Paul Lutheran
Rochelle School District 231
Rochelle Township High School
Rockford Iqra School
Steward School District
-
Local lawmakers On The Illinois State Senate Budget Agreement
"What has been happening in the past two years is horrendous, people are being harmed, it's not …
-
Elderly Town of Beloit Man Still Missing After More Than a Week
The search continues for a missing senior citizen from the Town of Beloit. Now, several Wisconsin …
-
Police Ask for Community Help to Find Five Suspects
Rockford police tell me they are taking extra steps to enlist the community as Crimefighters by …
-
Todd Smith Trial: Friday Testimony Focuses On Evidence
More witnesses testified for the prosecution in the trial of Todd Smith this Friday. Winnebago …
-
Rockford Snow Sculpting Competition Postponed
With high temperatures forecast by First Warn Weather Chief Meteorologist Candice King to be in the…
-
AFSCME Illinois State Workers to Take Strike Vote
Members of the state's largest public workers union will hold a vote on whether to strike as the …
-
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
-
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
-
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
-
Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges in China
A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province …
-
Orlando shootings: Markeith Loyd stays out of reach
It's been 34 days since Markeith Loyd allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in …
-
One of FBI's Most Wanted captured in Texas
A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after …
-
Friday Basketball Scores & Our SC Lineup
Here is a look at the Stateline high school basketball action from Friday, January 13 from the …
-
Mooney, Sommer Lead Hononegah to Bowling Regional Championship
Hononegah's Brandon Mooney (1504) and Nick Sommer (1411) finish first and second individually as …
-
Jefferson Boys Roll Johnsburg
The J-Hawks open up their annual MLK Showcase with a bang. Jefferson defeats Johnsburg 103-46 in …
-
Boylan Boys Cruise Past Deerfield
Boylan defeats Deerfield in their Jefferson MLK Showcase opener 55-32. For highlights click on the …
-
Hononegah Falls To West Aurora In Quadruple Overtime
Hononegah falls in their annual MLK tournament opener to West Aurora. The Blackhawks defeat the …
-
Blackhawks Recall Nick Schmaltz
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they recalled forward Nick Schmaltz from the Rockford …
-
The Latest Technology To Help You Stick To Your 2017 Goals
Technology can help people set their 2017 resolution goals and keep them. Verizon Technology …
-
New Dog Up For Adoption From The Winnebago County Animal Services
Every week we showcase a new animal up for adoption. Donna Apgar, volunteer coordinator from the …
-
Anti-Bullying Community Awareness Kick-Off Event Today With Rockford IceHogs
Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green, dean of The University of Illinois College of Medicine and Mike Peck, …
-
5th Annual Gifts of Love Drive Benefiting Walter Lawson Children's Home
WTVO/WQRF Lori Perkins from the 5th Annual Gifts of Love Drive, joined anchor Christie Nicks and …
-
Tips To Grill The Perfect Steak for "Steaksgiving"
Manager and Grill Master from the Rockford Longhorn Steakhouse Crystal Staples, joined anchor …
-
State Sen. Steve Stadelman, "Veteran's Day quick Certification" …
State Sen. Steve Stadelman, (D) joined anchor Christie Nicks on the the Eyewitness News morning …
-
Eco-Negocios 65
No solo es recogiendo botellas de plastico o latas de aluminio
-
Eco-Negocios Episodio 64
Las casas del futuro
-
Eco-Negocios Episodio 63
Eco-tecnologias en el año 2016
-
Eco-Negocions Episodio 62
Esta forma revolucionaria de producir, almacenar y utilizar la energía eléctrica
-
Eco-Negocios Episodio 61
Últimamente las hidroturbinas portátiles han empezado a hacerse populares para uso agroindustrial …
-
Segmento de Salud para la semana del 12 de diciembre
Las mujeres embarazadas y sus bebes son mas propenso a tener enfermedades serios.
