Rockford Teens Flee From Police in Stolen Vehicle
The Rockford Police Department's SCOPE team took three juveniles into custody after a car chase Friday night in the east side. At about 9:20 Friday night, officials on patrol noticed a 2002 GMC Envoy on Clifton that had been reported stolen earlier that evening. When officers attempted to stop it, the vehicle fled. The suspects drove into an alley in the 1400 block of Nelson Boulevard and attempted to flee on foot. Officers took three suspects into custody-two 14 year old males, and a 15 year...
Rockford Residents Join Hundreds In Janesville To Protest President Trump's Immigration Ban
First Warn Weatherisk
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17) Considering Running for Illinois Governor
Second Man Convicted in Two Separate Violent Home Invasions Gets Sentenced
Two Arrested in Rockford Apartment Drug Bust
-
Byron Mother, Son's Death Ruled a Murder
The Ogle County Sheriff's Department confirms a Byron mother and her son killed in a house fire …
Rockford Man Shot As He Enters Home
A gunman shoots a Rockford man just about to enter his home.
Former Comptroller Now Deputy Governor
The state's former Comptroller is back in office.
Teen Arrested, Second Wanted in Armed Robbery
A Rockford teen is in jail facing armed robbery charges.
Rock Stat Year Ender: Mayor has new approach to stop crime in Rockford
City leaders gathered at the rock stat year ender meeting today. All Rockford departments taking …
Big Game Food Tips from Greenfire Restaurant
The Big Game is just a few days away, but the Super Bowl just wouldn't be the Super Bowl without a …
French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her …
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he …
'La La Land' director on love, romance and that ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "La La Land." Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling struck some…
Hononegah Finishes Second In 3A Regional
Hononegah finishes second as a team in the 3A Wrestling Algonguin Regional on Saturday.
Lena-Winslow Wins 1A Wrestling Regional
Lena-Winslow comes out on top as a team after it was all said and done at Winnebago High School.
Harlem Wins Girls Bowling Regional
Over in loves park girls bowling regionals took place at park lanes.
Belvidere North Cheer Wins State
There was no denying the Belvidere North Cheer team a State Championship this year.
AFC Has High Hopes For The Postseason
These are exciting times in the small communities of Ashton and Franklin Center. At least whenever…
East Boys Pull Out Big Win At Auburn
East defeats Auburn by five points for the second time this season. The E-Rabs sweep the Knights on…
Resolution Talk: Travel Tips For 2017
Sue Kitsemble, Regional Sales Manager from Apple Vacations joined anchor Christie Nicks and Jay …
New Dog Dots Up For Adoption From The Winnebago County Animal Services
Donna Apgar, volunteer coordinator from the Winnebago County Animal Services, joined anchor …
Eating Lighter In The New Year
Patrick Lloyd, General Manager from Olive Garden joined anchor Christie Nicks and Jay Leonardi on …
Top Cut Comics 2nd Annual Forest City Community Cup Charity Event…
Taryn Marko, Program Director of CASA and Stephan Ruszczak, Owner of Top Cut Comics joined anchor …
The Latest Technology To Help You Stick To Your 2017 Goals
Technology can help people set their 2017 resolution goals and keep them. Verizon Technology …
New Dog Up For Adoption From The Winnebago County Animal Services
Every week we showcase a new animal up for adoption. Donna Apgar, volunteer coordinator from the …
Eco-Negocios Episodio 67
Por muchos años las inversiones turísticas se veían limitadas, primero por lo costoso de sus …
Cocinera Habla de Alimentos que Debes Comer en Lugar de Tomar Medicina
En lugar de tomar medicina cuando te sientes enfermo una cocinera esta educando sus clientes a …
¡Información Importante Sobre Obamacare!
Rebeca Pozas de la clínica de Crusader Health nos acompañó hoy para darnos los detalles importantes…
Eco-Negocios Episodio 66
Las eco-tecnologías están permitiendo que cada vez más empresarios encuentren formas de negocio más…
TRAMITAR DOCUMENTOS Y PAPELS TAMBIEN REVISIONES DE SALUD POR NIÑOS Y MUJERES
Hablamos como puede usar servicios para mejorar su salud y tambien para tramitar pasaportes, martí…
Eco-Negocios 65
No solo es recogiendo botellas de plastico o latas de aluminio
