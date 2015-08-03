Rockford Teens Flee From Police in Stolen Vehicle

The Rockford Police Department's SCOPE team took three juveniles into custody after a car chase Friday night in the east side. At about 9:20 Friday night, officials on patrol noticed a 2002 GMC Envoy on Clifton that had been reported stolen earlier that evening. When officers attempted to stop it, the vehicle fled. The suspects drove into an alley in the 1400 block of Nelson Boulevard and attempted to flee on foot. Officers took three suspects into custody-two 14 year old males, and a 15 year...