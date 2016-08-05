Thousand's March Downtown For Women's Rights

Earlier Saturday thousands of Rockford residents joined millions of others marching across the country for women's rights. "I chose to stay here because Rockford needs us to," said Rockford resident Erin Fischer. "I was going to go to Washington, Chicago, I chose to stay in Rockford because I'm a life long resident. I raised my kids here, and this is where I want to be," said Rockford resident Barb Vernie-Lau. Local supporters chose that their voices should be heard not only in Washington...