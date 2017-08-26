11 Chicago Bears Not Making Trip to Tennessee

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bear Blitz logo

LAKE FOREST - Eleven Chicago Bears won't make the trip for the team's third preseason game in Tennessee.

The following players will not see the field against the Titans:

- LB Jonathan Anderson

- WR Johnthan Banks

- WR Josh Bellamy

- DL Jonathan Bullard

- DB Bryce Callahan

- RB Ka’Deem Carey

- DL DeAndre Houston-Carson

- OL Kyle Long

- DB Chris Prosinski

- DL Mitch Unrein

- WR Markus Wheaton