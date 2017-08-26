11 Chicago Bears Not Making Trip to Tennessee

Kyle Long ruled out of the Bears preseason game against the Titans.

By: Joshua Filomeno

Posted: Aug 26, 2017 03:18 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2017 03:18 PM CDT

LAKE FOREST - Eleven Chicago Bears won't make the trip for the team's third preseason game in Tennessee.

The following players will not see the field against the Titans:

-          LB Jonathan Anderson

-          WR Johnthan Banks

-          WR Josh Bellamy

-          DL Jonathan Bullard

-          DB Bryce Callahan

-          RB Ka’Deem Carey

-          DL DeAndre Houston-Carson

-          OL Kyle Long

-          DB Chris Prosinski

-          DL Mitch Unrein

-          WR Markus Wheaton

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • LIVE Weather Cams
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    LIVE Weather Cams

  • Be the Next American Idol!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Be the Next American Idol!

  • High School Sports Highlights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    High School Sports Highlights

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected