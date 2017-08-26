11 Chicago Bears Not Making Trip to Tennessee
Kyle Long ruled out of the Bears preseason game against the Titans.
LAKE FOREST - Eleven Chicago Bears won't make the trip for the team's third preseason game in Tennessee.
The following players will not see the field against the Titans:
- LB Jonathan Anderson
- WR Johnthan Banks
- WR Josh Bellamy
- DL Jonathan Bullard
- DB Bryce Callahan
- RB Ka’Deem Carey
- DL DeAndre Houston-Carson
- OL Kyle Long
- DB Chris Prosinski
- DL Mitch Unrein
- WR Markus Wheaton
More Stories
-
Mitch Trubisky is still the third string quarterback for the Bears,…
-
The Chicago Bears have re-signed offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr.,…
-
Deonte Thompson returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.