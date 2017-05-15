Bears Tight End Shaheen As Big As Advertised

LAKE FOREST - The Bears wrapped rookie camp on Sunday in Lake Forest. While quarterback Mitch Trubisky received most of the attention, second-round pick Adam Shaheen got his fair share.

Measured at six-feet six inches and nearly two-hundred eighty pounds the tight end from division-two Ashland was as big as advertised. Trubisky liked having a big receiver to throw to.

"It's really cool to throw to him and you can tell he loves being out here as well," says Trubisky. "I've never thrown to a guy that big. He's got a huge, huge range to catch the ball so it makes it a lot easier for me."

The Bears next offseason workout will take place May 22-23.

