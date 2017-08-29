Bears Waive Long-Snapper Scales

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKE FOREST - The Chicago Bears have signed free agent long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to its 90-man roster and have waived injured long snapper Patrick Scales, who suffered an injury in Sunday’s preseason game at Tennessee.



Overbaugh, a 6-2, 236-pounder, previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams last season during the preseason and also the Denver Broncos in May. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State.



Scales played in all 16 games for the Bears last season and five in 2015 as the team’s long snapper. He has played in 23 career games in this three years in the NFL.