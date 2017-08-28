Glennon, Trubisky Impressive In Tennessee

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bear Blitz logo

NASHVILLE, TN - Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky did not make the Bears coaching staff's decision on a starting quarterback any easier on Sunday. Both quarterbacks made the most of their extended snaps against the Titans in the team's third preseason game.

Glennon didn't look anything like the quarterback we saw in the first two preseason games. On the Bears opening drive the four-year pro orchestrated a 94-yard touchdown drive that capped-off with a touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims from the one-yard line. Glennon finished the day 11-18, 134 passing yards, and a touchdown.

"Having a full week, the Monday, the Tuesday, the Wednesday all the way through that does fit my strengths," says Glennon. "It's kind of what I pride myself on. Being well prepared."

2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky turned in another impressive performance. The rookie signal caller completed ten of his fifteen passes for 128 yards. His highlight of the day was a throw down the left sideline that dropped right into the hands of receiver Tanner Gentry for a 45-yard touchdown.

"Me, and [Glennon] we just block out the outside media," says Trubisky. "He's helped me, and I continue to help in any way I can."

The Bears will host the the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game of the year this Thursday, August 31.