Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out in Support of Colin Kaepernick

WTVO/WQRF - One of the most respected players in the NFL is giving his two cents on the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told ESPN The Magazine that he thinks Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster. In the article, Rodgers says it is because of Kaepernick's protest during the national anthem last year that's keeping teams from signing him.

Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. Rodgers called the protest "peaceful and respectful."

Rodgers says while he will not join in the protest, he is "100% supportive" of the players who choose to.