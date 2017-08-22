Lowry Dodges Bullet With Knee Injury.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCKFORD - Dean Lowry has apparently dodged a bullet with regard to the knee injury he suffered Saturday night.

According to CBSsports.com and ESPN staff reporter Rob Demovsky medical tests show no structural damage to Lowry's left knee. The injury is not believed to be serious.

The Rockford Boylan graduate and former Northwestern Wildcat injured the knee in the second quarter of the Packers' preseason game Saturday against the Redskins. He came down awkwardly on his left leg while pressuring the pocket up the middle going against a double-team.

The Packers have not released an official statement on the injury. They did not practice Monday. More information could come out following their practice on Tuesday.

Lowry had been have an excellent training camp and preseason up until the point of the injury.