Lowry Making Progress

ROCKFORD - Dean Lowry's recovery from a hyperextended left knee is going well.

Monday the Rockford native told reporters in Green Bay that he's upbeat about the possibility of playing in the Packers' season opener against the Seahawks on September 10th.

“It (the knee) feels good. I ran on it yesterday for the first time,” Lowry said on Monday. “I’m not sure about Thursday (against the Los Angeles Rams), but I feel very optimistic about next week against the Seahawks.”

Lowry hasn't practiced since he injured the knee in the Packers second preseason game August 19th.