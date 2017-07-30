White Sox Trade Cabrera to Kansas City

CHICAGO - Melky Cabrera is now the seventh veteran to be traded from the White Sox since the All-Star break.

The switch-hitting outfielder was traded to the Royals on Sunday along with cash considerations in exchange for Minor League hurlers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis.

Cabrera, 32, is batting .295 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI this season. He spent 2011 with the Royals, batting .305 with 87 RBI.

