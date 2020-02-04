Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Harlem School Board considers closing elementary school
Video
Top Stories
Proposed half cent sales tax would be used for mental health services
Video
Project SEARCH program helps students with disabilities find jobs
Video
Rock Valley College president under consideration for new job in North Dakota
Video
Rockford Police ROCK House undergoing renovations
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Boylan closes out the regular season with a win over Harlem
Video
Top Stories
The E-Rabs finished the regular season strong with big win at Guilford
Video
Top Stories
Genoa-Kingston upsets Rockford Christian at Lutheran Regional
Video
Winnebago holds off Oregon in its own Regional
Video
Christian Life storms into the Regional Championship game
Video
Indian Creek too much for Durand in Regional semifinal
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Lifestyle
Good Day Stateline
7 Things You Need To Know
Remarkable Women of Rockford
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Harlem School Board considers closing elementary school
Video
Proposed half cent sales tax would be used for mental health services
Video
Project SEARCH program helps students with disabilities find jobs
Video
Rock Valley College president under consideration for new job in North Dakota
Video
Rockford Police ROCK House undergoing renovations
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Video
Harlem School Board considers closing elementary school
Video
Rock Valley College president considering new job in North Dakota
Video
Project SEARCH program helps students with disabilities find jobs
Video
Good Day Stateline
Making Paczkis for Fat Tuesday!
Video
Michelle Gets Her Mid-Point Weigh-in at Orangetheory Fitness
Video
Unity Hospice is More Than You Think
Video
More Good Day Stateline
Top Stories
Local students join nationwide Oath of Enlistment led by astronaut
Video
Five employees killed in shooting at Milwaukee Molson Coors campus
Man facing charges for breaking into Rockford school
Housekeeper faces charges for stealing money from resident at senior living center
Local woman charged for threatening public official
Rockford Public Schools to eliminate most school fees
Video
Bernie Sanders’ Rockford supporters to open campaign office downtown
Video
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford holding hiring event this weekend
Video
Rockford woman fights off attacker, police investigating
Video
Rockford man rescues wife, children from burning home
Video
More Top Stories
Made in the Stateline
Rockford manufacturing industry facing shortage of qualified workers
Video
Rockford trade expo opens doors for local students
Video
Loves Park water purification business acquiring Roscoe firm
Video
More Made in the Stateline
Education Matters
Local students join nationwide Oath of Enlistment led by astronaut
Video
Former State Representative still making impact in retirement
Video
Local judge visits Rockford school to “Page it Forward”
Video
More Education Matters
Behind the Badge
After hit and run, Loves Park police officer has made it his mission to stop drunk drivers
Video
Local police officers inspire through song
Video
Police hope to gain trust of Rockford teens through bike repair program
Video
More Behind the Badge
Stateline Strong
Winnebago County Judge Gwyn Gulley is a role model outside of the courtroom
Video
Mom who lost son to cancer makes wishes come true through Nik’s Wish Foundation
Video
Nik’s Wish charity receives donation from Winnebago County deputies
Video
More Stateline Strong
National
Islanders who suffered 1940s war atrocities on Guam get paid
New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin
Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics
Arizona’s most populous county becomes gun ‘sanctuary’
Whistleblower in Michigan doctor sexual abuse case to speak
More National News
Local Sports
Boylan closes out the regular season with a win over Harlem
Video
The E-Rabs finished the regular season strong with big win at Guilford
Video
Genoa-Kingston upsets Rockford Christian at Lutheran Regional
Video
Winnebago holds off Oregon in its own Regional
Video
Christian Life storms into the Regional Championship game
Video
More Local Sports News
Politics
No one to vote? Nevada Democrats puzzle over empty precinct
Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case
Texas looms large as Super Tuesday bonanza for Democrats
Fight by 2 Republicans for Georgia Senate seat unnerves GOP
Labor union unveils $150M campaign to help defeat Trump
More Politics News
International
Saudi Arabia halts travel to Islam’s holiest site over virus
Hardest-hit China, South Korea count 767 new virus cases
South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus
With first case, Latin America prepares for COVID-19 virus
UN: Rival Libyan politicians meet for peace talks in Geneva
More International News
Entertainment
Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of popular soaps, dies at 91
Dunkin’ Donuts’ latest release is quite simply a bag of bacon
Video
Author Edwidge Danticat wins $20,000 Story Prize
Kids shine as Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ goes big
Tyler Perry’s nephew found dead inside Louisiana jail cell
More Entertainment News
Weird
Dunkin’ Donuts’ latest release is quite simply a bag of bacon
Video
Florida woman accused of killing cheating boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase
Video
VIDEO: Reporter accidentally goes live with face filters turned on
Video
English woman wins annual pancake race with Kansas
It’s sweet and savory, but would you eat it? KFC’s Chicken & Donut Sandwich
Video
More Weird News
Your First Warn Forecast
Video
More Weather Forecasts
Trending Stories
Multiple fatalities in ‘horrific shooting’ at MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee
Wisconsin school superintendent charged with sex trafficking
Rockford restaurant subject of social media firestorm
CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus
Video
New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin
NIU releases 2020 football schedule
Oops! Wrong house accidentally torn down in Texas
Video
7-year-old girl dies one minute into surgery to get her tonsils removed
Video