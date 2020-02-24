Jaime Gonzalez

2019 Murders
via Paola Gonzalez Gofundme

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Javari Conley was arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Jaime Gonzalez at Great Oaks apartments on March 8th.

Gonzalez was found in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics brought Gonzales to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives say they identified Conley as the suspect in a two month investigation into the incident.

Conley was charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Conley was already held in the Winnebago County Jail for allegedly carjacking a man in the parking lot of Peak Fitness, at 4304 East State Street, in April, and then leading police in pursuit.

