7 Things Andy’s Landscaping

Andy’s Professional Landscaping is a second generation family owned business celebrating 35 years of helping homeowners Come Alive Outside by landscaping and beautifully transforming their outdoor living space. Andy’s installs a wide range of architectural and ornamental products, segmental retaining walls, and interlocking pavers. We create personal getaways, private sanctuaries, and secret havens by blending shapes, textures, and colors to inspire your personal desires. We specialize in paver walkways, patios, driveways, outdoor kitchens and retaining walls and will customize them to fit your needs.

Andy’s is well equipped to handle every facet of your landscaping needs – from irrigation systems, lighting, hydro seeding, complete maintenance services to our retail garden center. These elements combined with top quality plant material will create an exceptional outdoor living environment to be enjoyed by your family for generations. We are happy to provide references to prospective clients.

Andy’s Professional Landscaping is at the forefront of paving stone installation. We enjoy what we do, are constantly striving for excellence and warranty our work from the ground up. We believe that as people become aware of the superiority of a segmental pavement and that as we continue to require our customer’s overwhelming approval of our installations, Andy’s Professional Landscaping will continue to be a dynamic leader in an expanding industry.

4035 S. Perryville Rd

Cherry Valley, IL 61016

Phone: 815-332-3305

We would be glad to provide you with a list of projects that you could drive by to determine if a paving stone driveway, walkway or front porch gets you excited. Please call for a free consultation, estimate and references. Or click here to request a free online estimate.