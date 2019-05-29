7 Things Furst Staffing

Since 1971, FurstStaffing has been servicing two clients: companies seeking talent and individuals seeking employment or a career change. We continue to remain committed to meet the goals of our clients by providing value, professional service, and unique solutions. We are a local and family owned company built around people and results. FurstStaffing is a Certified Women-Owned Enterprise (WBENC).
Locations:
2580 Charles Street
Rockford, IL
815-229-7810
112 South MainStreet
Stockton, IL
815-656-4490
336 Main Street
Darlington, WI
608-745-7100
3218 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, IL
815-756-6700