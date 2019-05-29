7 Things Members Alliance

MembersAlliance Credit Union is proud to be part of the rich cultural history of the Rockford area and surrounding region. Founded in 1938 by a small group of Sundstrand employees, MembersAlliance has grown to be the largest locally owned credit union, serving over 19,000 members in the counties of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle. As a credit union we are a not-for-profit financial cooperative which means even though we’re a lot like a bank, we’re a little different, and we’d like to think a little better! We offer the same types of services, but unlike a bank who has investors looking to make a profit, our customers (or members, as we call them) are the owners. The profits stay within the organization and go back to the members in the form of high quality, low cost services: less fees, better interest rates, and customer friendly terms on accounts and loans, and so on. We’re an organization founded on the idea of making things better so we don’t stop with just providing the smart bank-alternative for the financially savvy customer…we’re proud of our region and our roots, and we’re invested in making it the best it possibly can be! As an invested member of this community, we partner with a long list of local civic, community, and charitable organizations to help provide financial education and community growth through both time and charitable contributions.