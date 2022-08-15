(Motor Authority) — More gas-powered vehicles are coming from Acura, despite an Automotive News (subscription required) report stating that the Acura Integra hatchback launched for the 2023 model year will be the brand’s final launch for a vehicle still equipped with an internal-combustion engine. The story was reported based on an interview with Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, but the brand refutes AN‘s conclusion.

Acura spokesman Andrew Quillin shared a statement correcting the record. “The AutoNews article referenced is speculative, and not based on confirmed plans or statements. While we can’t comment on future product plans, the recently introduced 2023 Integra will not be the last new ICE vehicle from Acura. Acura will play a critical role in Honda’s transition to electrified vehicles. In fact, as we announced last fall, Acura will lead American Honda’s transition to electrification and digitalization. This begins with an all-new full electric Acura SUV coming in 2024.”

Given the product cycle of Acuras such as the RDX compact crossover and TLX mid-size sedan, the switch to battery-electric powertrains would be extremely difficult. Both are due for an update in the next few years, and we expect them to continue with gas engines.

Nonethless, Acura is moving toward electric vehicles. Korkor in a separate interview with Automotive News published last December said Acura was committed to electric vehicles and would skip launching additional hybrid vehicles as it makes the transition from gas to battery power.

The transition will start as early as the 2024 model year when Acura launches an electric SUV that will be built by General Motors on its Ultium platform found in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Parent company Honda will also launch an SUV based on the Ultium platform for 2024. Honda (and likely Acura) also plans EVs based on its own e:Architecture platform starting from 2026.

In addition, we might see an electric NSX in the not too distant future. Acura boss Jon Ikeda confirmed plans for a third-generation NSX last summer when Acura rolled out the 2022 NSX Type S to mark the end of the current second-generation model’s run. His comments at the time implied that the next NSX would be powered by something other than a standalone internal-combustion engine like the first-gen car and a hybrid setup like the second-gen car.

Honda has since teased a pair of electric sports cars, one of which was described as a “flagship” model (shown above) and looks to have proportions like a mid-engine supercar. The other car looks to feature the proportions of a front-engine rear-wheel-drive sports car and as a result may serve as a spiritual successor to the S2000.

Update: This story has been updated to include the statement from Acura and to correct the record that the Integra will not be the last vehicle launched with a gas engine.

— Motor Authority Senior Editor Kirk Bell contributed to this report.