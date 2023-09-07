Ford’s aiming to take the Mustang Mach-E off pavement.

On Thursday, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally made its formal debut after the rallycross-inspired Mustang was teased in July at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The latest iteration of the electric crossover SUV will aim to go off tarmac thanks to a lifted suspension and added protection to save its paint and motors from damage. It also promises to be the most powerful Mach-E yet.

Final tuning is still in process, but the Mustang Mach-E Rally will have at least 480 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor powertrain. That compares to 480 hp and 634 lb-ft for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The same 91-kwh battery pack used in other long-range Mach-Es is tapped here, and all-wheel drive will be standard. Ford’s shooting for an EPA-rated range of 250 miles. The Mach-E’s current max DC fast-charging rate of 150 kw carries over. That makes the Rally (and other Mach-Es) capable of charging from 10-80% in 36 minutes.

The aim is for the Rally model to be the quickest production version of the Mach-E to date. While no firm 0-60 mph time has been given, Mustang Mach-E chief engineer Donna Dickson noted the GT Performance variant does 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The Rally model will be quicker and feature improved sustained acceleration.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The Rally model will add a RallySport drive mode, which will allow for more yaw and sideways action before the electronic nannies rein things in, as well as more linear throttle response and a new damping profile for the adaptive dampers. Large 15.0-inch front brake rotors from the Mach-E GT and GT Performance models paired with red-painted Brembo calipers will slow things down. Additional shielding will protect the motors.

One glance and it’s clear the Rally stands out from the Mustang Mach-E lineup. The 19-inch white rally-style aluminum wheels are a nod to Ford’s rally vehicle history. They are wrapped in 235/55R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 all-weather tires, which feature a taller sidewall to help provide more stability and grip on loose surfaces. Rally models get a 0.7-inch lift over the Mach-E GT thanks to new springs and the larger tires. That lift made it possible for Ford to fit the larger tires, according to spokesperson Emma Bergg.

Twin racing stripes are applied to the hood, while the front grille features LED fog lights. A protective film is applied to the door cladding and fender arches to help prevent rock chips, and dealer-installed mud flaps will be offered. A black roof is standard, as is a Focus RS-like rear wing.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

Inside, the Mach-E Rally features gloss white accents on the dash, lower steering wheel spokes, and the backs of the front seats. The performance seats also get white contrast stitching and “Mach-E Rally” debossed into their seating surfaces.

Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist system will be standard with a 90-day trial period.

The Mach-E Rally will cost about $65,000 when it arrives in early 2024.

