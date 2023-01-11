The 2024 model year marks the end of the road for Jaguar’s F-Type. It’s also the end of the road for Jaguar sports cars powered by internal-combustion engines, as the automaker from 2025 will only launch electric vehicles.

To mark the milestone, Jaguar last October unveiled the special-edition F-Type 75, and on Wednesday the automaker confirmed the car’s availability in the U.S. as part of the final 2024 F-Type lineup.

The “75” in the name is a reference to the 75 years that have passed since Jaguar launched its first sports car, the XK120, and like that car the modern F-Type 75 is available as a coupe or convertible. It can also be ordered in standard or more potent R grades.

Both grades feature a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 paired with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The standard F-Type 75 produces 450 hp and the F-Type R 75 makes 575 hp. Rear-biased all-wheel drive is available for the F-Type 75 and standard for the F-Type R 75, and adjustable dampers and an electronic differential at the rear are standard on both.

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

Jaguar said it also gave the cars new rear knuckles and larger wheel bearings that, according to the automaker, improve steering feel. The F-Type R 75 also benefits from revised upper ball joints that are claimed by the automaker to increase camber and toe stiffness, along with extra-wide Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 265/35R20 up front and 305/30R20 at the rear.

Unique to the special editions are some design details found inside and out. These include badges on the front fender that depict the F-Type’s silhouette, 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design for the F-Type 75 and a 10-spoke design for the F-Type R 75, and the option of a unique Giola Green metallic paint finish. There’s also a repeat of the F-Type’s silhouette on the center console and door sill plates.

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

Also available for the 2024 model year is an F-Type R-Dynamic. This one also comes with the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, rated at 450 hp, but drive here is to the rear wheels only. It also features 20-inch wheels, with the wheel centers (plus the grille badge) now in black instead of red previously. The R-Dynamic badge’s accent colors are also now black and gray instead of the previous red and green combo.

As the range-topper, the F-Type R 75 is the quickest of the bunch. Jaguar quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a governed top speed of 186 mph.

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

Deliveries of the 2024 F-Type start in the spring. Pricing is listed below.

2024 Jaguar F-Type R Dynamic – $79,050

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 – $91,050

2024 Jaguar F-Type R 75 – $114,150

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge, and adding the convertible option is a $2,000 premium for each.

