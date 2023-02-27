Genesis will expand the recall of exploding seat belt pretensioners in most of its newer vehicles, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. Designed to ensure front driver and passenger safety when airbags deploy, the seat belt pretensioner can misfire and send metal fragments into the cabin that could injure occupants.

The recall encompasses 65,517 Genesis vehicles from the following years:

2020-2023 Genesis GV80

2021-2023 Genesis G80

2022-2023 Genesis GV70

2023 Genesis GV60

The seat belt pretensioners can explode on both the driver and passenger side, though parent company Hyundai Motor America said it was aware of no fatalities, injuries, or crashes related to the recall. The 2021-2022 Genesis GV80 and 2022 Genesis GV70 were recalled for the same issue in Oct. 2021.

Dealers will install a cap on the seat belt pretensioner at no cost to owners. Owners can expect notification by mail by April 17, 2023. For more info, contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit the Genesis recall site.

