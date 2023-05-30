The Lamborghini Revuelto made its debut in March, and a new video shows the car being driven briskly.

The video from YouTube channel CarSpyMedia shows the V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar undergoing some final tests on the Nürburgring. The sound it makes, as its 6.5-liter V-12 revs to a 9,500-rpm redline, is simply intoxicating.

The engine is only the third V-12 in Lamborghini’s 60-year history, and it generates a peak 813 hp at 9,250 rpm. While this is impressive on its own, the Revuelto also draws on help from three electric motors, bringing its combined output to 1,000 hp.

Lamborghini quotes performance numbers of 2.5 seconds in the 0-62 mph run and a top speed of 218 mph.

While the Revuelto is unlikely to lap the ‘Ring faster than the 6:35.183 set last year by the Mercedes-Benz AMG One, which holds the current lap record for production cars, it should be faster than its predecessor, the Aventador. The Aventador SVJ clocked a lap time of 6:44.97 in 2018, which was the record for production cars at the time.

The Revuelto isn’t just an Aventador with more power, though. It represents a ground-up redesign that in addition to electrification includes a new carbon-fiber tub, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and that new V-12. Lamborghini’s plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, also needed to be upgraded to accommodate production of the car.

Lamborghini hasn’t announcing pricing for the Revuelto in the U.S., but in other markets the car is priced from about 500,000 euros (approximately $540,000). Deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

