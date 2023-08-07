The Nissan Titan will meet the end of the road in the summer of 2024. Nissan confirmed over the weekend that production of its full-size pickup truck ends next year as the brand transitions to electric vehicles.

“Production of the Nissan Titan is scheduled to end summer 2024 at our Canton plant in Mississippi,” Nissan VP of communications Brian Brockman said in a statement. Under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision of an electrified future, we are accelerating the process of transforming the Canton plant with the latest in EV manufacturing technology. This will support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles. There will be no workforce reductions due to this action.”

One of those electric vehicles will be a Nissan, the other an Infiniti, based on a last year’s product tease.

Nissan has been trimming the Titan lineup since it was last refreshed for 2020. The regular cab was dropped, then the diesel V-8, then the Titan left the Canadian market.

Launched in 2004 to carve out some of the lucrative full-size truck market dominated by American automakers, the Nissan Titan never lorded over the top three bestselling vehicles in the U.S., including the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram pickup. Sales of the 2023 Nissan Titan in the first half of 2023 amounted to 10,550 trucks. The bestselling Ford F-Series sold 382,893 trucks over the same time period. The Titan couldn’t come close to the Toyota Tundra either, fresh off a 2022 redesign boosting sales of 59,735 models in the first half of 2023.

The Titan remains one of the more affordable full-size trucks, with a price spectrum between about $42,000 for an S model and $64,000 for the top Platinum Reserve. The 5.6-liter V-8 makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque and has a 9-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional for about $3,500 more.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 full-size SUVs that share a platform and V-8 engine with the Titan.

The NFL football stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Titans, might need to retool as well after this season. Nissan Titan trucks hang over the main gates.

