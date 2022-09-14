Opel’s future is electric, but that doesn’t have to mean boring. In fact, the German division of Stellantis plans a range of electrified cars, both hybrids and electric vehicles, that will offer a performance focus.

They will wear a GSe badge, which stands for “Grand Sport electric.” It’s an evolution of Opel’s original GSE badge that featured on performance-oriented versions of the Commodore and Monza in the 1970s and ’80s. Back then the E signified “einspritzung,” the German word for “injection.”

Opel said the modern GSe cars will feature sporty styling treatments and a performance tune for the chassis setup. It’s likely the cars will also offer the most power in their respective model lines, based on comments made by Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

“I am very happy to announce the return of GSe as our top of the range, sporty sub-brand,” he said in a statement.

Opel hasn’t said what model will be the first to receive the GSe treatment, but rumors point to the latest Astra. The compact hatch and wagon currently tops out at 221 hp, generated by a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Opel is also known to be developing a modern Manta as an electric performance crossover, though timing for the release is uncertain.

