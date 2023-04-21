The redesigned Range Rover Sport that arrived for 2023 is about to spawn a performance flagship.

The newcomer will make its debut on May 31 as the Range Rover Sport SV, and spy shots of prototypes give a good indication of what’s to come.

The prototypes feature a unique front fascia with additional air intakes, quad-exhaust tips, a rear diffuser, and massive brake rotors and calipers.

The Range Rover Sport SV will serve as the spiritual successor to the previous-generation Range Rover Sport SVR, and has been described by JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) as the “fastest, most dynamic, and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever.”

Some of the technologies will be world-firsts, according to the automaker.

JLR also said it plans to offer the vehicle via invite only, which points to a price that could come close to or even exceed the $142,950 sticker of the previous Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition, the special final-edition version of the previous generation model that was revealed in 2021.

A 2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition launched earlier this year was priced from $166,475, including destination, though that model was limited to only 20 units.

Power will most likely come from a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8, an engine that delivers 523 hp in the regular Range Rover Sport shown above. Expect it to make close to 600 hp in the SV version. The supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 used in the previous Range Rover Sport SVR delivered 575 hp.

The SV in the name indicates the vehicle is being developed by JLR’s SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) personalization division. The division is also responsible for ultra-luxury models, which typically wear an SVAutobiography badge.

