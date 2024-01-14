(iSeeCars) – Although the new car supply chain is steadily improving, new cars continue to be priced well above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). A new iSeeCars study found that the average new car price is 8.5 percent over MSRP, and some vehicles are priced well above this average.
Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.
|The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
|State
|Vehicle
|% Above MSRP
|$ Above MSRP
|Alabama
|Porsche Cayenne
|30.5%
|$25,580
|Alaska
|Jeep Wrangler
|31.7%
|$12,597
|Arizona
|Porsche Taycan
|25.5%
|$27,292
|Arkansas
|Ford Maverick
|20.0%
|$5,652
|California
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|24.0%
|$7,333
|Colorado
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|28.7%
|$8,678
|Connecticut
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|26.1%
|$7,771
|Delaware
|Mercedes-Benz GLB
|23.3%
|$9,751
|Florida
|Porsche 718 Boxster
|26.1%
|$22,220
|Georgia
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|28.9%
|$8,382
|Hawaii
|Ford Mustang
|34.3%
|$12,437
|Idaho
|Ford Maverick
|20.2%
|$5,188
|Illinois
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|26.2%
|$7,961
|Indiana
|Porsche Macan
|25.2%
|$16,431
|Iowa
|Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
|23.8%
|$6,688
|Kansas
|Lincoln Aviator
|24.0%
|$14,667
|Kentucky
|Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
|21.3%
|$5,972
|Louisiana
|Porsche Taycan
|30.0%
|$30,102
|Maine
|Jeep Wrangler
|23.9%
|$9,655
|Maryland
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|26.6%
|$8,065
|Massachusetts
|Porsche Taycan
|34.4%
|$32,595
|Michigan
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|26.9%
|$8,096
|Minnesota
|Cadillac CT5
|24.3%
|$10,770
|Mississippi
|Chevrolet Camaro
|25.8%
|$9,456
|Missouri
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|30.0%
|$8,813
|Montana
|Ford Maverick
|19.7%
|$5,714
|Nebraska
|Chevrolet Camaro
|25.8%
|$9,877
|Nevada
|Aston Martin DBX
|28.6%
|$55,935
|New Hampshire
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|29.4%
|$8,432
|New Jersey
|Mini Hardtop 4 Door
|24.4%
|$7,225
|New Mexico
|Porsche Cayenne
|27.7%
|$22,821
|New York
|Porsche 718 Boxster
|24.3%
|$21,420
|North Carolina
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|29.0%
|$8,761
|North Dakota
|Ford Maverick
|23.8%
|$6,077
|Ohio
|Mini Hardtop 4 Door
|26.1%
|$7,723
|Oklahoma
|Porsche Cayenne
|30.6%
|$25,502
|Oregon
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|30.7%
|$8,927
|Pennsylvania
|Porsche Taycan
|28.4%
|$28,598
|Rhode Island
|Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
|23.3%
|$6,529
|South Carolina
|Porsche Macan
|28.6%
|$17,689
|South Dakota
|Jeep Wrangler
|19.1%
|$8,607
|Tennessee
|Porsche Taycan
|28.6%
|$27,256
|Texas
|Porsche Taycan
|28.1%
|$31,755
|Utah
|Porsche Macan
|25.6%
|$17,134
|Vermont
|Ford Mustang
|22.0%
|$8,591
|Virginia
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|27.0%
|$8,075
|Washington
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|29.1%
|$8,365
|West Virginia
|Ford Bronco
|21.8%
|$9,978
|Wisconsin
|Mini Hardtop 2 Door
|26.3%
|$8,084
|Wyoming
|Jeep Gladiator
|17.4%
|$8,190
- The Mini Hardtop 2 Door is the vehicle with the highest dealer markup in the most states with 14.
- The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Porsche Taycan, which is priced 34.4 percent above MSRP in Massachusetts.
- Hybrid and electric vehicles each account for six vehicles on the list.
What Does This Mean for Consumers?
New car buyers can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.
Methodology
iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.4 million new car sales from December 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs were aggregated by model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences.
