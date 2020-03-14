Bears Danny Trevathan signs three-year contract extension

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 23: Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after intercepting a pass by Nick Mullens #4 of the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the midst of so much negativity surrounding sports, the Chicago Bears decided to give one player and fans some good news this week. The team and veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $21.75 million base value with a $24 million maximum. Trevathan, who turns 30 later this month, will receive $14 million in guarantees. He would’ve been a free agent next week.

Trevathan’s age hasn’t held him back. He made 327 tackles in four seasons with Chicago. However, he did miss the final two months of this past season with an elbow injury. It seems as though the Bears trust Trevathan will return to play to their standards. His leadership and overall veteran presence mostly likely had a major factor in the deal as well.