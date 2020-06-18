Bears’ new OC believes Trubisky has “a lot of great football ahead of him”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears is seen during warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — New Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor is no stranger to quarterback competitions. Having worked with Nick Foles in the past, he remembers when Foles competed with Michael Vick for the starting position in Philadelphia. It was there he saw perseverance and constant development from Foles.

When it comes to the Bears current QB competition, Lazor believes “you just have to let the thing play out.”

Lazor actually met Mitch Trubisky when the QB was in high school. He’s someone Lazor believes has “a lot of great football ahead of him.”

“I feel very good about the talks that Mitch and I have had about the fact that his future and his career is in his hands,” Lazor said. “He gets to walk in the building the first day we’re allowed. He’ll probably have a mask on, right? And get his forehead tested for a fever but then once he gets in there and gets going, let’s let him determine the story and so I’m not going to sit back and talk about his past. I’m going to let Mitch determine the story and he and I have kind of come to that agreement and I think it’s the right way to approach it.”

Lazor added he could however, evaluate Trubisky’s attitude and communication skills, calling them both fantastic.