Bears place DT John Jenkins on COVID-19 list

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 31: John Jenkins #73 of the Chicago Bears rushes against the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 25-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(AP) — The Chicago Bears placed defensive tackle John Jenkins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, meaning he tested positive for the coronavirus or is being quarantined after coming in close contact with someone infected.

Jenkins played in 16 games for Miami last year. He appeared in eight games with Chicago in 2017.

Jenkins likely would have backed up nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who has opted out of this season.

The Bears have three players on the COVID-19 list, including tight end Eric Saubert and running back Artavis Pierce.