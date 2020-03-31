Bears re-sign DeAndre Houston-Carson

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 28: DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears runs out to the field prior to the start of the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill.–The Chicago Bears have officially re-signed defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

Houston-Carson will be entering his fifth season in Chicago after originally being selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of William & Mary. He has appeared in 48 games for the Bears the past four seasons, all as a reserve, and has played primarily on special teams.

Last season Houston-Carson appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career and tied for third on the Bears with six special-teams tackles. He also appeared in the Wild Card playoff game for the Bears following the 2018 season, making one tackle on special teams.