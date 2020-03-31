Bears re-sign DeAndre Houston-Carson

LAKE FOREST, Ill.–The Chicago Bears have officially re-signed defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.
Houston-Carson will be entering his fifth season in Chicago after originally being selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of William & Mary. He has appeared in 48 games for the Bears the past four seasons, all as a reserve, and has played primarily on special teams.
Last season Houston-Carson appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career and tied for third on the Bears with six special-teams tackles. He also appeared in the Wild Card playoff game for the Bears following the 2018 season, making one tackle on special teams.