According to ESPN's Field Yates, tight end Jimmy Graham's contract details with the Bears isn't as bad as fans thought it to be.

Yates revealed the two-year, $16M deal has a $6M signing bonus. There's a $3M base salary in 2020, fully guaranteed. In 2021, it's a $6.9M base salary with a $100K workout bonus. The deal has incentives, as well as a no-trade clause.