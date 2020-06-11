Bears Roquan Smith says this season will be his best yet

Bear Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Bears linebacker Roquan Smith says while he feels like he’s in a great place right now, he also knows he has a lot to live up to with his personal and team goals.

Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a win against the Cowboys last December, putting him on IR. He later had surgery to repair it, and says now, he feels 100%.

“Others may have different opinions but I definitely feel like I’m 100%,” Smith admitted. “I’m excited for where I’m at right now and I feel like I can pretty much do any and everything.”

The former Georgia Bulldog totaled 101 tackles combined and two sacks in 2019. Smith was on his way to having a great season, before missing the Bears’ final three games. Now, with a chip on his shoulder, he says he’s ready to give it all he’s got and make it his best season yet.

“It’s all God willing I stay healthy, I definitely feel like it’s going to be my best year to day,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m going to do some things and a lot of people counting me out so I’m just going to get back, I’m going to get back to like who I really am and do everything pretty much everything the way I want to do it and make myself the best possible player I can.”

While Smith didn’t exactly end his season the way he would’ve liked to last year, he says he’s learned a lot.

“First and foremost, just learning people, people for one,” Smith said. “Just knowing who’s with you and who’s not with you and then I just feel like a little adversity. There was some adversity, a little adversity and we all face that at certain points, have highs and lows in life and… wasn’t my best season and I know that now with having a chip on my shoulder and now I’m going into this season, planing to make it my best year possible and doing whatever I can and controlling whatever I can everything that I can control and not worry about the outside noise.”

Smith says he’s excited for what’s to come with signing guys like Robert Quinn and excited to have a veteran like Danny Trevathan back. There’s no telling what this Bears defense can do on the field, if and when and when they’re able to play this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories