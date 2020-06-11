Bears Roquan Smith says this season will be his best yet

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Bears linebacker Roquan Smith says while he feels like he’s in a great place right now, he also knows he has a lot to live up to with his personal and team goals.

Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a win against the Cowboys last December, putting him on IR. He later had surgery to repair it, and says now, he feels 100%.

“Others may have different opinions but I definitely feel like I’m 100%,” Smith admitted. “I’m excited for where I’m at right now and I feel like I can pretty much do any and everything.”

The former Georgia Bulldog totaled 101 tackles combined and two sacks in 2019. Smith was on his way to having a great season, before missing the Bears’ final three games. Now, with a chip on his shoulder, he says he’s ready to give it all he’s got and make it his best season yet.

“It’s all God willing I stay healthy, I definitely feel like it’s going to be my best year to day,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m going to do some things and a lot of people counting me out so I’m just going to get back, I’m going to get back to like who I really am and do everything pretty much everything the way I want to do it and make myself the best possible player I can.”

While Smith didn’t exactly end his season the way he would’ve liked to last year, he says he’s learned a lot.

“First and foremost, just learning people, people for one,” Smith said. “Just knowing who’s with you and who’s not with you and then I just feel like a little adversity. There was some adversity, a little adversity and we all face that at certain points, have highs and lows in life and… wasn’t my best season and I know that now with having a chip on my shoulder and now I’m going into this season, planing to make it my best year possible and doing whatever I can and controlling whatever I can everything that I can control and not worry about the outside noise.”

Smith says he’s excited for what’s to come with signing guys like Robert Quinn and excited to have a veteran like Danny Trevathan back. There’s no telling what this Bears defense can do on the field, if and when and when they’re able to play this season.