Bears sign former Illinois State QB Roberson

EDMONTON, AB – NOVEMBER 25: Tre Roberson #31 of the Calgary Stampeders celebrates an interception against the Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of the Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. –The Chicago Bears have signed defensive back Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

Roberson, a 6-foot, 190-pounder, comes to Chicago via the Canadian Football League (CFL) where he helped the Calgary Stampeders capture the Grey Cup championship in 2018 after recording 54 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Last season he recorded 41 tackles and seven interceptions, the second most in the CFL, including two returned for touchdowns.

Prior to the CFL, Roberson spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and 2017 on their practice squad.

Roberson, an Indianapolis native who was named Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2010, played quarterback at Indiana University from 2011-13 before transferring to Illinois State from 2014-15. In his final season at IU, he completed 83 of 138 passes for 1,128 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for five more.

In two seasons with the Redbirds Roberson accounted for 7,252 yards and 70 total touchdowns as he threw for 5,446 yards, 48 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while also racking up 1,806 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. In his first season at ISU, Roberson helped lead the Redbirds to the 2014 FCS championship game.