Bears to sign free agent defensive end Robert Quinn

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Robert Quinn #58 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during play against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears are bolstering a defense that is already one of the better defenses in the NFL. According to multiple reports they have an agreement with free agent defensive end Robert Quinn.

According to Ia Rapoport of the NFL Network Quinn has agreed to a five-year contract worth $70 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Last season with the Cowboys Quinn had 11.5 sacks. He has 80.5 sacks in his nine-year NFL career. Four seasons he has had double-digit sack totals. His best season was in 2013 with the Rams when he had 19 sacks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that with the addition of Quinn Leonard Floyd is expected to be released by the Bears.