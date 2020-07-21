Chicago Bears announce the signing of Cole Kmet and all seven draft picks

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Cole Kmet #84 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates his second half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears’ draft picks from April are all ready for training camp. The Bears announced Tuesday afternoon that they have signed all seven of them to contracts. They include second round picks Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson.

Kmet is a tight end from Notre Dame and St. Viator High School in Illinois. Last fall as a junior at Notre Dame he had 60 receptions for 691 yards and six touchdown catches in 11 games played.

Johnson is a cornerback from Utah. He was a two-time All-Pac 12 first-team player. In there years at Utah he had seven interceptions. He’ll have a chance to take Prince Amukamara’s old starting job.

The Chicago Bears have signed the following draft picks:

TE, Cole Kmet (Notre Dame)

DB, Jaylon Johnson (Utah)

LB, Trevis Gipson (Tulsa)

DB, Kindle Vildor (Georgia Southern)

WR, Darnell Mooney (Tulane)

OL, Arlington Hambright (Colorado)

OL, Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State)