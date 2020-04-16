Chicago Bears re-sign CB Sherrick McManis to 1-year deal

(WTVO/WQRF) -- The Bears will have a full-fledged quarterback competition going into training camp this year. During a conference call with reporters Friday GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy made it clear there isn't a number one quarterback right now. Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles will battle it out.

"You know this is an open competition," said Pace. "They've both been told that. I think it's the best way to do it. We want what's best for the Chicago Bears. It's as simple as that."

"I can promise you this," said Nagy. "It's going to be completely fair. It's going to be extremely competitive in a good way. It's going to be a healthy competitiveness. Let them go out, play football and be the best quarterback that they can possibly be. If that's the case and that happens we're going to be in a good place."

"How's everyone doin'? This is Nick Foles. Just entering the meeting."