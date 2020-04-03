Foles and Trubisky prepare for open competition

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears will have a full-fledged quarterback competition going into training camp this year. During a conference call with reporters Friday GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy made it clear there isn’t a number one quarterback right now. Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles will battle it out.



“You know this is an open competition,” said Pace. “They’ve both been told that. I think it’s the best way to do it. We want what’s best for the Chicago Bears. It’s as simple as that.”



“I can promise you this,” said Nagy. “It’s going to be completely fair. It’s going to be extremely competitive in a good way. It’s going to be a healthy competitiveness. Let them go out, play football and be the best quarterback that they can possibly be. If that’s the case and that happens we’re going to be in a good place.”

“How’s everyone doin’? This is Nick Foles. Just entering the meeting.”

Foles held his own conference call with reporters later on Friday. Right off the bat, hearing Foles he sounds like he could just be your friendly neighbor – or he could be the Chicago Bears’ next starting quarterback.

Both he and Mitch Trubisky have been told there would be an open competition, but Foles says it’ll be a healthy competition. He’ll support Trubisky, regardless of whoever gets the job. The two already met when they played against each other, but Foles still thought it was important to reach out to his new teammate.

“Really just starting on the right foot, instead of just letting… competition and all that is great, but like, it can be unhealthy with a team if it’s like, filled with a bunch of egos and different things like that,” Foles explained. “Trust me, I get the situation. Mitch has been there for several years. He’s been the quarterback. Like, I am respectful of that situation.”

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy says Trubisky’s embraced the competition.

“It wasn’t about excuses,” Nagy said. “It wasn’t about anything other than ‘Okay, I understand that. I’m going to give you everything that I’ve got. We’re going to compete and you’re going to get the best that I got.'”

Regardless of the ongoing competition, Nagy says whenever the team practices again, Trubisky goes first in the huddle. Both he and Foles will get equal reps though.

Nagy says Foles could get by in a game, playing with the Bears offense right now. Of course, there will be a small learning curve. Foles is already studying film while at home, but he hopes to do more soon.

“Eventually, I’ll probably go out there on air and just sayin’ the plays out loud and repping them on my own,” Foles said. “My brother-in-law played tight end in the NFL for five, six years. He’ll spot catch from a safe social distance. We’ll disinfect the balls and it’d be good to do it in that situation.”