(WTVO/WQRF) — Former Chicago Bears great Roosevelt ‘Rosey’ Taylor has died at the age of 82. Taylor was a standout safety who played nine seasons with the Bears from 1961-1969.
He had 23 interceptions in his career. Three of those he returned for touchdowns. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Taylor’s best season was 1963 when he led the NFL with nine interceptions and he was named First Team All-Pro.
Former Bears standout ‘Rosey’ Taylor dies
