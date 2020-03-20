Former Chicago Bear and Green Bay Packer Clinton-Dix headed to Dallas

(WTVO/WQRF) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is being reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas. Clinton-Dix has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Cowboys.
His contract is for one year for $4 million according Jane Slater of the NFL Network.
Clinton-Dix played under McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers for the first four and a half seasons of his NFL career. He then moved on to the Washington Redskins in 2018 and last season he started all 16 games for the Bears after signing a free agent deal with them.
With the Bears Clinton-Dix had 78 tackles and two interceptions.