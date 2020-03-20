Former Chicago Bear and Green Bay Packer Clinton-Dix headed to Dallas

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Chicago Bears looks on following the NFL match between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is being reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas. Clinton-Dix has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Cowboys.

His contract is for one year for $4 million according Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Clinton-Dix played under McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers for the first four and a half seasons of his NFL career. He then moved on to the Washington Redskins in 2018 and last season he started all 16 games for the Bears after signing a free agent deal with them.

With the Bears Clinton-Dix had 78 tackles and two interceptions.