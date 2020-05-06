Gipson ready to seize a starting safety spot with the Chicago Bears

(WTVO/WQRF) — The free agent signing of safety Tashaun Gipson by the Bears didn’t come with a lot of fanfare around the NFL, but he could become a key piece of what should be another very good Bears’ defense next season.

Gipson agreed to a one-year contract last week after being released by the Houston Texans. He started 14 games for the Texans last season. Gipson is an eight-year veteran who has 23 interceptions in his career. In 2014 with the Browns he made the Pro Bowl.

During a teleconference with reporters Tuesday, Gipson said he comes to Chicago with the idea of being the starter alongside Eddie Jackson.

“You know I don’t think nothing is given obviously, but you know, my expectation is to come in and be the starter,” said Gipson. “Obviously they brought me here for a reason. We’ll see how it turns out.”

Gipson is excited about working with Jackson. “He’s just been a consistent player. I like his game. I like the way he plays the game. I like his instincts.”

But Gipson is even more excited about be reunited with his former Browns teammate cornerback Buster Skrine.

“Buster is kind of like a brother to me, man. He’s probably the closest guy that I have in the National Football League. Me and Buster go way back from when we was two special team gunners together back in Cleveland in ’12, 2012. To see his career taking off, and to see him achieve the things he has, I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Gipson says he has primarily been more a free safety in his career, which is Eddie Jackson’s role, but he’s good with playing in the box or doing whatever the Bears need him to do.

“My career has always tended to be, you know, middle of the field, deep middle kind of situation….then obviously you come here with a guy like Eddie Jackson who made his big bucks off of being in the middle of the field and ball aware, so whatever they call for me to do obviously I’m going to do that role. I’m going to wear that hat.”

Gipson is also excited about the talent of the defensive guys the Bears have up front. He knows guys like Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and others will make his job easier.

“Just being able to play behind a front seven like that, I mean that’s a DB’s dream! Any time you can have those type of dogs up front, because a quarterback can only hold the ball so much…with that rush and with that front seven, and things like that, it’s always going to include and have opportunties on the back end.”