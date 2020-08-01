How Trubisky and Foles have prepared for Bears QB competition

(WTVO/WQRF) — Neither a pandemic nor eliminating preseason games will stop a Bears quarterback competition from happening – at least not right now. So to prepare, what have Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles been up to while away from Halas Hall? Let’s start with #10. He worked with QB guru Jeff Christensen who’s also helped guys like Patrick Mahomes. During their time together, Trubisky says he had a chance to adjust his mechanics for the first time.

“I’m not going to dive in specifically,” Trubisky said. “I mean, hopefully it shows up on tape this year. Just me having better balance in the pocket, did a couple things with footwork and just how I’m holding the ball and where my release is coming from and stuff like that.”

While Trubisky stayed local in the offseason, Foles was in California, where he says he found guys to work with.

“Obviously you’d want to be around your teammates and throw with your teammates but the situation was, that just wasn’t the case,” Foles said.

The 31-year-old appears to brush off what many would see as a disadvantage and instead focus on the positives – like seeing similarities with the Bears and Eagles offense.

“I feel right back at home,” Foles admitted. “Whether it’s the run game, pass game, there are similarities… It’s been a year since I was sort of in that offense but it’s nice to have that verbiage and have this feel and understand why we’re doing it, this is how we do it, this is the history.”

It’s obvious both quarterbacks seem confident, but at this point, it’s no secret more people have written off Trubisky – something he’s more than aware of.

“For me, it’s very motivating,” Trubisky said. “I mean, you’re always going to have people writing you off and it’s just got to light a fire underneath you, which it has for me and I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right.”

Regardless of who becomes the Bears’ starter this season, Foles has emphasized he wants it to be a healthy, non-toxic competition. He says he’ll be there to support Trubisky every step of the way.

“I’m not keeping secrets from Mitch,” Foles said. “I want to help Mitch, so if there’s a play that I ran a lot and I know a lot, I’m going to give him that information, just like I know he will with me ’cause we’re working to help each other and when he makes a great throw, I’m going to be right there to slap him a five and then they’ll probably have to sanitize our hands but I’m going to do it.”