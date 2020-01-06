Kyle Long announces retirement on Twitter

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 23: Offensive guard Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the bunch during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The NFL will be without one beloved player next season. Bears guard Kyle Long announced Sunday via Twitter he is retiring as a Bear. The three-time Pro-Bowler made a series of Tweets where he thanked fans and the Bears organization.

Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago.Thank you❤️ — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

Rachael, look on the bright side…. I was drafted a bear and I decided to retire a bear. Not many can say that 🤟🏻 https://t.co/pZMBMpBhuW — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

The 31-year-old was placed on IR this past October, for the fourth straight season. This year, it stemmed from a hip issue. In the past, Long has suffered from ankle, knee, shoulder and other injuries.

Drafted in the first round of the 2013 season, Long went on to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons in the league. He was also named to the Professional Football Writers’ Association’s All-Rookie team in 2014.