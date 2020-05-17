Nagy and the Bears navigating virtual work life

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) – Like so many others right now… Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy is working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic. His kids are kept busy playing Fortnite, playing outside and having dinner conversations they’ve never had before.

However, Nagy can only communicate with his football family, virtually. Most recently, the Bears’ rookie minicamp was about as different as it gets.

“You can take everything that we’ve done in prior years and you can just throw it out the window because there’s new rules,” Nagy said.

The third-year head coach added that they’re able to detail plays with rookies like they’ve never detailed before, because they have the time to do it now.

One of their rookies this year includes tight end and hometown kid Cole Kmet. Nagy believes the ceiling is high for him.

“Because number one, he wants it and all these speakers that we talk to and that we listen to that are really great at the positions they played in different sports, the one thing is they got that want,” Nagy explained. “They got that little different thing to make them great. He has that.”

Keeping things fun and creative to get to know the team better, Nagy says the team has “Coffee Shops’, which are interactions between players.” They also have Hall of Famers as guest speakers, but Nagy wouldn’t say who those guest speakers were.

As for that quarterback competition, Nagy says that’s not happening through Zoom right now. It’ll start when they hit the field.

“There’s no way to possibly say the competition has started right now,” Nagy admits. “But when we do get out onto the field, depending on when that is, that’s where we’re going to have to be really good as coaches in making sure that we provide the best way possible to make it as fair as possible to where we can evaluate and they can go out and get the exact same reps in the exact same environment, so that we can hopefully make a decision off of that.”

It’s the unknowns that Nagy said have been the toughest part of all of this. He admits he has no clue what this upcoming season will look like.

“You’re going to probably say ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s coach talk. I don’t believe you,’ is what you’re going to say but I’m telling you when I tell you this, I have no clue,” Nagy said. “Whatever they tell us to do, we’ll do.”