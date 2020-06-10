Nagy pleased with Zoom meetings, cuts Bears offseason program short

(WTVO/WQRF) –This has been an offseason unlike any other for the Bears, but Matt Nagy says they’ve made the most of it. He told reporters Tuesday that it’s gone so well that he’s cutting the Bears’ virtual offseason program short.

“We’re going to be ending our offseason program a week and a half early. We’ve really had a phenomenal nine weeks of virtual learning.”

Nagy says the offense and defense have been installed. Nagy is convinced that the players have a handle on them. He thinks any further Zoom meetings would be counter productive. He wants the guys to spend the next several weeks focused on getting their bodies ready for the season.

“Let’s let them go and workout,” said Nagy. “Let’s let them train and when we come back to training camp we’re going to be ready to rock and roll.”

“We wouldn’t do this if we didn’t think that we didn’t have what we needed in offensively, defensively and special teams, but I meet every morning with the coordinators, and we all feel like we’re in a really good place right now.”

The quarterbacks have probably suffered the most by not having a normal offseason of practices on the field. Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles need those reps for the biggest position competition on the team.

And Nagy says all the players and coaches have missed out on building those personal relationships that can only be built when they’re together….especially since there are so many new coaches on the staff and a lot of new players.

“To have those one-on-one personal connections that you build, that’s probalby the biggest drawback to everything that went on,” said Nagy.

Nagy says he still doesn’t know when the players and coaches will actually return to Halas Hall. Right now they’re living day-by-day.