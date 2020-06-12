Quinn talks joining the Bears and being unsure about protesting this season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: Robert Quinn #58 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Going into his tenth year in the NFL, Bears defensive end Robert Quinn said his decision to come to Chicago came down to where he thought he could best fit in.

“…’Cause I know Chicago already had a great team, has a great team and I just wanted to come to a place where I think I can just add a little bit more,” Quinn said. “Plus, it’s known for its defense so, luckily I play defense and I figured that was a great way to go.”

Even as a veteran, Quinn admits he’s still learning the Bears defense and knows DC Chuck Pagano won’t change anything just for him.

Staying humble, Quinn says he’s asking guys like Khalil Mack for advice on how to get up to speed.

“I’m just here to do my part and try to help this team win and of course, the ultimate goal, win a Super Bowl,” Quinn said.

Being a part of the Bears, Quinn says it’s welcoming and heartwarming to be with an organization that’s embracing change and having open dialogue, in wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We as players have a strong voice but the Bears, as an organization with the players has an even stronger voice to try to make change,” Quinn said.

He isn’t sure if he’ll protest during this season with the Bears, although Quinn has before when he played for the Rams and Dolphins. He says he’s frustrated about his previous protests being misinterpreted.

“I look myself in the mirror everyday and I see people like me being harassed for absolutely no reason,” Quinn said. “So the simple fact that for whatever reason the message is trying to be more pushed, to me is very frustrating because there have been so many lives lost through the years that people have just swept under the wrong and… I’m sorry, it’s just frustrating, so. How about this? I don’t know. I’ll think about it.”

On Thursday, the league released a statement that said they’re pledging to donate $250 million over ten years “to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans.”