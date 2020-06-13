Trubisky was “kind of pissed off in a good way” when Bears traded for Foles

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears calls a play at the line of scrimmage Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — When the Bears traded for quarterback Nick Foles, it meant Mitch Trubisky would have to compete for his starting position. Some fans liked it, but Trubisky felt differently upon hearing the news.

“I think I was kind of pissed off in a good way,” Trubisky said. “I’ve been motivated ever since. I’ve been motivated since our season ended last year. I didn’t feel like it went the way we wanted to and we left a lot out there but I’m excited for this year.”

Trubisky understands it was a business decision though and his confidence hasn’t gone anywhere. He says he still feels like it’s his team.

However, when the Bears declined Trubisky’s fifth year option, he says he wasn’t all that surprised.

“I kind of felt like I had it coming,” Trubisky admits. “I mean I put myself in their shoes. If I was lookin’ at myself, I feel like I would have to go out and earn that fifth option and I feel like the way I played last year didn’t merit that.”

Trubisky says his plan now is to earn his next contract – one he hopes will be in Chicago.

While he hasn’t had a live defense to practice against during the pandemic, Trubisky’s been watching film and trying to fix his mistakes. He’s also been organizing workouts with running backs, receivers and tight ends who are in town.

“I send them all a text,” Trubisky explained. “I do it individually. That’s the key, so. Don’t do group texts ’cause then everyone doesn’t reply. … We’ve just been throwin’, runnin’ routes and goin’ over the installs that we have during the week, so. Whatever OTA plays we install that week, we go out, run them on the field and hit those routes and get down the timing…”

He believes the offense’s biggest struggles in 2019 were keeping guys healthy and not being detailed enough on offense.

“We definitely have the talent. I think it just comes down to being disciplined, playing smart football and everybody doing their jobs to perfection.”

Trubisky feels like he’s in a good space mentally, motivated to do more and push himself in ways he hasn’t before. In turn, he hopes it motivates his teammates. We’ll just have to wait and see if Trubisky can live up to his own expectations this season.