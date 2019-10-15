Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Program paves pathway for future Rockford teachers
Video
Top Stories
Black History Month celebrated through performance at local school
Video
Rockford man faces numerous weapon charges after six hour standoff
Video
Former State Representative still making impact in retirement
Video
Pritzker to hike spending with $40.7M budget plan, dependent on graduated income tax
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
IceHogs to pay tribute to a previous Stateline hockey team on Jersey Auction Night
Video
Top Stories
NIU announces plans for improvements to its baseball facilities
Top Stories
Dosunmu returns, leads Illini to upset win at Penn State
IceHogs come up short against the Griffins
Amboy defeats Galena setting up a rematch with Eastland
Video
Evans and NIC-10 champion Auburn roll in their postseason opener
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Lifestyle
Good Day Stateline
7 Things You Need To Know
Remarkable Women of Rockford
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Behind the Badge
Local police officers inspire through song
Video
Police hope to gain trust of Rockford teens through bike repair program
Video
Illinois State Trooper credited with saving suicidal man
Video
Rockford firefighters suit up with new, life-saving gear
Video
Dixon Police go for laughs on Facebook page
Video
More Behind the Badge Headlines
Blood bank seeks donation for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Video
Rockford Police, Fire face off in ‘Battle of the Bells’ fundraising challenge
Video
Fire Dept’s lighted Christmas wreath keeps track of Beloit fires, deaths
Video
Local first responders put down their shavers and shaving cream, for a good cause
Video
East High students get look at a day in the life of a police officer
Video
Local students are able to see if they have what it takes to protect and serve
Video
Growing facial hair for a good cause during ‘No Shave November’
Video
Nearly 60 cadets join the Illinois State Police, several will serve in the Stateline
Video
Highland’s Criminal Law students get hands-on with new ‘Use of Force’ simulator
Video
Dixon Police Department welcomes back Officer Ryan West
Video