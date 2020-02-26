After hit and run, Loves Park police officer has made it his mission to stop drunk drivers

Behind the Badge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sometimes, it’s a moment or a call that can change the course of a police officer’s career.

Loves Park Police Officer Brady Bailey says a tragedy he experienced on the job inspired him to take action against drunk driving.

Brady has only been with the Loves Park Police Department for a year and a half, but he’s responded to over 1,600 calls.

He says one call in particular has stuck with him.

“Over the summer, I dealt with a fatal accident of a kid on Riverside,” Bailey recalled. “After that [accident], nobody stayed [at the scene]. It was a hit and run, and nobody stayed behind after he was hit. And after that, I felt like I needed to do something. A majority of my DUI [arrests] came after that.”

Bailey says he has made over 20 DUI arrests since the September incident.

“It’s hard to cope with the fact that somebody lost their life at such a young age, and they had a lot of life left to live,” he said. “Every time you drive by [scene of the accident], you think about him.”

Bailey says his focus now is making sure no more lives are lost to drunk driving.

“I’ve gotten a lot of DUI’s where people are close to three times the legal limit, and [arresting them] is definitely rewarding, because you don’t know if that person drove a few more miles what the consequences would be.”

Bailey was awarded Officer of the Year. At only 26, he says he hopes to become sergeant one day.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories