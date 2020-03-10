Dispatchers needed for Rockford 911 call center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford 911 Center says they need crucial help keeping their station running, with several dispatcher positions open.

The need became even more crucial after the call center recently said goodbye to two employees with over 60 years of combined experience. The long time employees left behind some big shoes to fill.

While dispatchers may not be on the front lines when it comes to emergency response, but their role is vital to helping callers receive the help they need. Holly Frizzell, a dispatcher of 29 years, knows a thing or two about the weight of responsibility her job holds.

“Officer shootings and big huge massive fires…all of it. It goes from one extreme to the next,” Frizzell explained. “You have to think quickly.”

She said it took her time to master staying calm and keeping her emotions in check. Simply put, it may not be for everybody.

“You have to be able to multi-task- you have to be able to do 20 different things at the same time and get them done all right now,” she added.

Frizzell says her team takes nearly 600 calls every single day.

For the center to be fully staff, officials say they need a total of 44 dispatchers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

