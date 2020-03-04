Local officer recognized for quick action, life-saving efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –A Stateline police officer swam the extra mile to save a man drowning in the Kishwaukee River. The deputy is now being recognized for his efforts.

Back in May 2019, Deputy Chad Devore had to think fast when a man who was leading officers on a chase drove into the river. Deputy Devore knew he had only seconds to save the man, and that meant diving into the cold water himself.

Devore said the man was too intoxicated to get out of the water himself, so the deputy swam about 300 feet to reach him and guide him to safety.

He put the man on top of his chest and paddled him to shore. Devore explained it was just another day on the job and after he dried himself off, it was back to work.

“I needed to go home and change uniforms so I could be dry and finish my shift. Because this happened a little after midnight and I still had to work until 6 in the morning. I went home rinsed off in the shower and changed and put of my spare boots for the rest of the night,” Devore told us.

Deputy Devore has been with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 7 years now.

