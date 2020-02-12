Local police officers inspire through song

Behind the Badge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police officers often encounter people on the worst days of their lives. For many, it’s not always easy to move on.

Captain Carl Heintz found a way for him and his fellow officers to help cope through song. Their group is called “Inspiration Quartet.”

“We have a lot of fun. It’s good camaraderie and it’s a good time to forget any stresses of your day and sing them away,” Cpt. Heintz explained. “Music is good for the soul.”

Heintz, along with his singing partners, travel across the area to provide inspiration at birthday parties, anniversaries, or even Icehogs games.

The quartet has some gigs set up for Valentine’s Day.

