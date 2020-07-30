Temperatures Remain Cool Through the Weekend, Even Cooler by Next Week

Mother nature put on a show this morning, as the cloud cover made for a beautiful start to our day. If you missed it, here is what the sunrise looked like our in the Poplar Grove area. It really was jaw-dropping and a really nice sight to wake up to on this Thursday. Now, temperatures were once again warm to kick off the day thanks to mostly cloudy skies. Most spots ended up in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning. For those that are tired of these warmer temperatures, relief begins today, as cooler air spills into the region.

This frontal boundary, as of this morning, has stalled out to the south of the Stateline area. This should keep most rain chances to the south. primarily south of Interstate 88. However, we do keep a chance for a passing shower or two this afternoon as cloud cover is expected to slowly decrease throughout the day. High temperatures, thanks to this cold front, will end up cooler in the low 80s. Overnight tonight, northeasterly flow will help continue to dry out the atmosphere, allowing for a cooler start to our Friday. Under a partly cloudy skies, temperatures will sink down into the low 60s. But I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots locally dropped into the upper 50s.

Yesterday’s cold front is going to help keep temperatures below average by a few degrees through the upcoming weekend. However, a secondary cold front that is set to pass on through Sunday night into Monday is going to help spill a cooler air mass across the Great Lakes. As mentioned yesterday, the core of the heat will be trapped to the west thanks to upper-level ridging. As for high temperatures, we’ll see a little taste of fall arrive as we head into the first week of August, as highs drop from the low 80s to the upper 70s. We’ll even see the potnetial for overnight lows to drop into the upper 50s. Rain chances remain light into the weekend. The best chance the Stateline to see some rain also resides with Sunday’s cold front as chances continue into the start of next week.

A significant difference when you compare the the hot start we had to July, to what we have in the forecast for the start of August. The average high for the first 5 days of July comes to 91.4°. When you take the average of the first 5 days for August in our forecast, that comes to 79.4°. Yeah, that’s the average high for the start of September. And it doesn’t look like this cooler pattern is heading out anytime soon, as the latest temperature outlook for the Climate Prediction Center keeps our area in the below average category into next weekend.