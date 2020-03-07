Blackhawks Assign Soderlund to IceHogs from Indy Fuel (ECHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that the Blackhawks have assigned forward Tim Soderlund from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL to the IceHogs.

Soderlund, 22, skated in six games with the Fuel, netting two goals and four assists for six points. The Skellefta, Sweden, native dressed in 29 games with the IceHogs this season, adding a goal and two assists for three points including his first North American professional goal on Nov. 30 vs. Grand Rapids. Last season, Soderlund appeared in a career-high 48 games with Frolunda HC and Skellefta AIK in Sweden, matching a career-best with 14 points (six goals, eight assists). Soderlund was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (112th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.